Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,906,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,331,000 after buying an additional 36,829 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,324,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,081,000 after buying an additional 126,589 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,836,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,483,000 after buying an additional 91,667 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,735,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,051,000 after buying an additional 58,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,383,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,528 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $76.65 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $95.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.54.

