Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 57 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises 1.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $12,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,930,000 after purchasing an additional 560,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after purchasing an additional 322,567 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $59,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after purchasing an additional 234,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $217.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.40 and a 200-day moving average of $201.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.96%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.21.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

