Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 1,230 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 66,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $2,252,911.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,660 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,969. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 10,736 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $1,164,748.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,319.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $2,252,911.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,660 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,810 shares of company stock worth $7,374,446 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $115.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.02. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.10 and a 52 week high of $126.78. The stock has a market cap of $875.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $96.97 million for the quarter.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

