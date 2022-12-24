Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 344 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $72.86. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

D has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

