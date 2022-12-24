Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 970 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Nova were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nova by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nova by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Nova by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,024,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,563,000 after purchasing an additional 66,171 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Nova by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nova by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nova from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Nova to $123.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th.

Nova Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $81.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average is $90.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $149.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $143.91 million for the quarter. Nova had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 23.35%. Research analysts predict that Nova Ltd. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.