Eastern Bank Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,447 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.1% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $36,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,119,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,051 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,585,693,000 after purchasing an additional 998,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,274,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,598,745,000 after buying an additional 714,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after buying an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,805,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,750,351,000 after buying an additional 935,552 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $531.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,142. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.21. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $496.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

