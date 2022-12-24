Eastern Bank Sells 70,745 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,745 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eastern Bank owned about 2.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $154,829,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,003,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after acquiring an additional 51,379 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,913,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 535,896 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 585.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,736,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,575,000 after acquiring an additional 521,933 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. 458,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,065. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $21.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.