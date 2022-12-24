easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 568.75 Average PT from Brokerages

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 568.75 ($6.91).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.36) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.50) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.29) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.04) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 330 ($4.01) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 340.70 ($4.14) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.18. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.20 ($8.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 366.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 368.89.

In related news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk bought 10,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.73) per share, for a total transaction of £39,646.88 ($48,161.90). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,321 shares of company stock worth $4,009,570.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

