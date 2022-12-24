Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 42,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 16,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,873. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.48.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

