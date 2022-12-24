Efinity Token (EFI) Tops One Day Volume of $353,046.99

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0737 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $41.52 million and $353,046.99 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $895.45 or 0.05316600 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00500019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,989.84 or 0.29626400 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,489,733 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

