Electroneum Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $37.63 million and $21,450.91 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005918 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001012 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00011245 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,935,706,402 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

