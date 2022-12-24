Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Boosted by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 60.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 88,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after acquiring an additional 20,089 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $367.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $359.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25. The company has a market cap of $349.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

