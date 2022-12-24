ELIS (XLS) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001913 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $64.46 million and approximately $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ELIS

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32231357 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

