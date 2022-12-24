Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 60,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 102.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

EMR stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average of $85.75.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

