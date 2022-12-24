Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.95

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.95 and traded as high as $19.15. Endesa shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 100 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Endesa from €25.00 ($26.60) to €21.80 ($23.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Endesa alerts:

Endesa Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.