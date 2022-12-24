Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Trading Up 2.8%

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) was up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 50,492 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 992% from the average daily volume of 4,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Enerflex Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Stories

