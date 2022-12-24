Energi (NRG) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.80 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $13.80 million and approximately $175,421.92 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00069384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022243 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,559,259 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.