EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENLC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of ENLC opened at $12.19 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 86.54%.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 746,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,701,000 after acquiring an additional 138,928 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 179.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 73.4% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,723,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

