Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.36

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and traded as high as $38.28. Enova International shares last traded at $37.64, with a volume of 110,483 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Enova International Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a current ratio of 14.87. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Enova International news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $919,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enova International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Enova International by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Enova International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enova International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

