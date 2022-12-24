ERC20 (ERC20) Trading Up 8.1% This Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $8.99 million and $5.41 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014503 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00036879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00041653 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00228091 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00794683 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.