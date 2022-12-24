Ergo One Day Volume Reaches $760,219.27 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00007504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $80.74 million and $760,219.27 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,848.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00390304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021759 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.52 or 0.00845891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00097298 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.00605482 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00262640 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,857,016 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.