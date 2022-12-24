Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

Shares of Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as high as C$0.38. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 13,020 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Essential Energy Services from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Essential Energy Services alerts:

Essential Energy Services Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$49.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

Essential Energy Services ( TSE:ESN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.