Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Trading Down 2.6%

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.11). 31,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 200,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.56. The firm has a market cap of £7.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82.

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

