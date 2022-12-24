Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Europa Metals Limited (LON:EUZ – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.65 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03). Approximately 51,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 131,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.03).

Europa Metals Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. The company has a market capitalization of £2.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.15.

About Europa Metals

Europa Metals Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Toral project located in the province of Castilla y León, northwest Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

