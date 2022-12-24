European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Trading Down 2.7%

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.93. 110,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 93,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERE.UN. Raymond James dropped their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.30 to C$3.45 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.59.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.35. The company has a market cap of C$272.67 million and a P/E ratio of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.99.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

