EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock Price Up 4.5%

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) rose 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.57. Approximately 14,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 270,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

EVER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $497.04 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.15.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.28 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $60,496.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $60,496.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 19,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $284,956.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,389,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,422 shares of company stock worth $882,173 over the last three months. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EverQuote during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 588.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 398.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 54.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

