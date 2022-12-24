Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as high as $0.77. Evogene shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 241,553 shares trading hands.
EVGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Aegis dropped their price target on shares of Evogene from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Evogene from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.
The stock has a market cap of $31.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.
