Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as high as $0.77. Evogene shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 241,553 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Aegis dropped their price target on shares of Evogene from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Evogene from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Evogene Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $31.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

About Evogene

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 156,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

