Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Extended Stay America Price Performance
Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $20.47.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extended Stay America (STAY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.