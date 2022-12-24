Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 37,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 136,669 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.01.
Far Peak Acquisition Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Far Peak Acquisition
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPAC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $369,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.
Far Peak Acquisition Company Profile
Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.
