Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7,500.00

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7,500.00 and last traded at $7,500.00, with a volume of 22 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7,685.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7,797.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7,852.03. The company has a market capitalization of $895.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $209.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Increases Dividend

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $43.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s previous dividend of $28.00. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

Featured Articles

