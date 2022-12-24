Fei USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $426.19 million and $170,235.11 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

