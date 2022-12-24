Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,051.74

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,051.74 ($12.78) and traded as high as GBX 1,077.24 ($13.09). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 1,043 ($12.67), with a volume of 90,017 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on FEVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.93) to GBX 935 ($11.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,100 ($13.36) to GBX 1,000 ($12.15) in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,181.67 ($14.35).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,053.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,069.16. The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 3,139.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.16.

In other news, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 841 ($10.22) per share, for a total transaction of £42,050 ($51,081.15).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

