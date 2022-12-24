Financial Analysis: Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) & DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) and DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and DNB Bank ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter & Co, Inc. N/A N/A N/A DNB Bank ASA 36.11% 11.69% 0.89%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter & Co, Inc. $536.80 million 0.91 -$13.47 million N/A N/A DNB Bank ASA $7.12 billion 4.24 $2.95 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and DNB Bank ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DNB Bank ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc..

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inter & Co, Inc. and DNB Bank ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter & Co, Inc. 0 4 1 0 2.20 DNB Bank ASA 1 3 4 0 2.38

Inter & Co, Inc. currently has a consensus price target of 3.93, indicating a potential upside of 84.27%. DNB Bank ASA has a consensus price target of $196.00, indicating a potential upside of 905.64%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Inter & Co, Inc..

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

