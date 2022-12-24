Financial Review: Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) & BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -114.61% -80.80% -54.01% BrainsWay -36.57% -20.09% -15.02%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cytosorbents and BrainsWay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $43.17 million 1.42 -$24.56 million ($0.95) -1.47 BrainsWay $29.66 million 1.20 -$6.46 million ($0.32) -6.72

BrainsWay has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cytosorbents. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cytosorbents, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cytosorbents and BrainsWay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 1 0 3.00 BrainsWay 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cytosorbents currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 310.71%. BrainsWay has a consensus target price of $9.19, suggesting a potential upside of 327.33%. Given BrainsWay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Cytosorbents.

Summary

BrainsWay beats Cytosorbents on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant. The company also develops VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals; CytoSorb-XL, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients, as well as removal of anti-A and anti-B blood group antibodies from fresh whole blood and plasma; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia in patients with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb, a device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; DrugSorb, a device to remove toxic chemicals from the blood; and DrugSorb-ATR, an antithrombotic removal system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Cytosorbents Corporation in May 2010. Cytosorbents Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

