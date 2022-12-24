First American Trust FSB Acquires 534 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 25,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $839,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

ESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.70.

ESS stock opened at $211.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.24 and a twelve month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

