First American Trust FSB Acquires Shares of 5,287 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 32.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $63.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $164.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $63.24.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

