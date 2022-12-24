First American Trust FSB Grows Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB owned approximately 0.06% of Chart Industries worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 212.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 150.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.43.

Shares of GTLS opened at $112.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.07 and its 200 day moving average is $180.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.34. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.68 and a 12-month high of $242.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

