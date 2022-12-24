First American Trust FSB Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.5% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 183,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 484,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 339,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $63.82 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $275.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

