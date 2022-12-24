First American Trust FSB Has $4.88 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First American Trust FSB reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,651 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.42 and its 200-day moving average is $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $70.66 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

