First American Trust FSB Has $6.89 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,761 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $80.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $90.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.73.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.