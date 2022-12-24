First American Trust FSB Has $8.49 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

First American Trust FSB lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. First American Trust FSB owned 0.05% of CMS Energy worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMS. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

