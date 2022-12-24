First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.363 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust BICK Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BICK traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,381. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.67. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $32.05.

Institutional Trading of First Trust BICK Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 402.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the period.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

