First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock remained flat at $48.46 during trading hours on Friday. 3,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,071. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average of $48.28. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 256.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,180,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1,066.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.