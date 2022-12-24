First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FDT traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 32,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,615. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $41.21 and a 12-month high of $62.56.

Get First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $318,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 14.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 117.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 48.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.