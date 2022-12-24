First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.596 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.45. 70 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $46.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 640.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 60,192 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

