First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on December 30th

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.271 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.17. 14,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,575. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.06. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $38.79.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.