First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.233 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $46.54 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter.

