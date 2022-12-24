First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IFV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. 78,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,721. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 66,098 shares during the period.

