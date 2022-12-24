First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DDIV opened at $28.74 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDIV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000.

