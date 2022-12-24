First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVOL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. 3,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,876. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,561 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the period.

